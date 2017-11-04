Anti-Trump Protest Scheduled for Downtown L.A., Other Major Cities Nationwide

Anti-Trump protesters are planning to take to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, nearly one year after the presidential election spurred massive demonstrations across the U.S.

The group Refuse Fascism has called for protests against the Trump administration in several major cities on Saturday, including Los Angeles, where police have issued a permit for an event at Pershing Square.

According to the permit, the group will hold a rally starting at 11 a.m., followed by a march in the afternoon. The group expects a crowd of more than 1,000, according to the permit, which was issued late last month.

The event comes days before the one-year anniversary of Trump’s surprise election night victory, which sparked a week of demonstrations that spread across downtown, into Westlake and onto the 101 Freeway at times, snarling traffic and drawing a large response from local law enforcement agencies.

