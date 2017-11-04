At Least 1 Dead After City Bus, Several Other Vehicles Collide in Santa Clarita

At least one person had died and two more were injured in a crash that involved a city bus and several other vehicles in Santa Clarita on Saturday, officials said.

The collision was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The entire intersection would be closed in both directions for an unknown amount of time, the California Highway Patrol said.

In addition to the bus, three other vehicles were involved, L.A. County sheriff’s officials said.

A dark-colored sedan, a large pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer and a motorhome had all sustained significant damage, footage from the scene shows.

The motorhome had overturned, firefighters confirmed.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one person suffered severe injuries and one person sustained minor injuries, according to the fire department.

One of those injured was on the city bus, deputies said, although the extent of that person’s injuries was unclear.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this report.