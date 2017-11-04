Bystanders Rescue Man, Woman Stuck in Burning Car in Orange County

A man and woman trapped in a car that would become completely engulfed in flames were rescued by a team of citizens that included a 16-year-old boy, firefighters said Saturday.

Three good Samaritans were involved in the rescue effort, according to the Orange County Register, which the Orange County Fire Authority said took place around 10:40 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Vista del Verde and Tipu Run in the gated community of Coto de Caza.

Coto de Caza – Last night at 10:40pm, OCFA units responded to a TC w/Fire at Vista del Verde & Tipu Run. Two patients were transported. pic.twitter.com/glyenGxPyh — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) November 4, 2017

After the bystanders happened upon the horrifying scene, the 16-year-old was able to use a rock to break the vehicle’s sunroof, officials said. The man and woman were then pulled from the car.

The man and woman were both taken to the hospital for treatment, firefighters said.

The woman, in her mid-40s, suffered injuries to her head and shoulder while the man, in his 20s, sustained minor injuries, officials told the OC Register.

The newspaper identified 16-year-old as Jeffrey Bounds and said another 16 year old, Alex Schrier, also assisted. Both are students at Santa Margarita Catholic High School and were on their way home when they came across the car in flames.

The third good Samaritan was an unidentified man in a separate vehicle, the Register said.

It’s not clear how the crash occurred or whether another vehicle was involved.

Coto de Caza – Bystanders, including a 16yr old boy who used a rock to break the sunroof, pulled the two adults (male & female) from the car pic.twitter.com/Cy2zHeTcTC — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) November 4, 2017