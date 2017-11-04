× Group Pitches Plan for Public Park in Place of Wall at U.S.-Mexico Border

About 14 miles west of the Trump administration’s prototypes for a future border wall, a small group of San Diego-Tijuana border residents has begun championing a very different notion: removing the wall altogether.

Instead of a double fence, the small, all-volunteer organization Friends of Friendship Park envisions a binational park and pedestrian port of entry at the westernmost end of the 1,969-mile U.S.-Mexico border.

“Hey, if you’re going to prototype a border wall, why not prototype a border park?” asks John Fanestil, a Methodist minister who offers weekly Communion at the fence. “Why not prototype friendship on the U.S.-Mexico border?”

A long shot? For sure.

