Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Baldwin Park

A man was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Baldwin Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Frazier Street at about 8 p.m. Friday night, when two Baldwin Park officers assigned to the gang unit spotted a male gang member walking along the sidewalk, sheriff’s officials said.

When the two officers tried to “contact” the man, a news release from the department states, the man “brandished a shotgun” and a shooting followed.

The man was struck at least twice in the upper torso and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. But his condition is unknown, sheriff’s officials said.

It is unknown if the man ever fired his shotgun at the two officers, Lt. Rodney Moore said.

He also said of the officers who began firing, that it’s “unclear if they saw the shotgun prior to the contact or if they discovered the shotgun during the contact.”

He said officials believe only one of the two officers fired and no officers were injured in the shooting.