Paul Manafort Seeks Expanded Release; Offers Properties, Insurance as Collateral

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Saturday offered up his Trump Tower apartment in New York City and other properties as a guarantee he will not flee the country as part of a court filing in which his lawyers asked he be granted more freedom to travel between his homes and businesses.

The request that a federal judge modify his conditions of release says he wants to be allowed to travel between Florida, New York and Virginia, where he has homes, as well as Washington, D.C.

Manafort and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates surrendered Monday to Justice Department authorities following a 12-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and unregistered agent of a foreign principal. The charges precede their involvement with Trump’s campaign. The two have pleaded not guilty.

Manafort was released on a $10 million bond. Court papers indicate he is currently on “24-hour curfew” at his home in Virginia, except for meetings with his attorneys, court appearances, medical emergencies and religious services.

Federal authorities have argued Manafort should stay under house arrest because of his travel and foreign bank accounts. The prosecutors noted he held three passports and traveled abroad with a phone and email registered under an alias.

“While some reports have painted this as though Mr. Manafort is akin to a 68-year-old ‘Jason Bourne’ character, the facts are much more mundane,” Manafort’s filing on Saturday says. Manafort’s phone was registered under his brother’s name while he traveled in China as a way to maintain confidentiality and data security, his lawyer said. And Manafort ended up with three passports because he had two — with one he sent away for foreign visa applications — then lost the first and applied for a third, the lawyer said.

As collateral for his proposal to allow him expanded release, Manafort offered to put up his apartment in Trump Tower, as well as a second residence in New York City, a home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and the value of several life insurance policies.

The value of the properties and insurance plans is $12.5 million, according to the court filing.

The government has not yet filed a response to Manafort’s proposed conditions for expanded release, and the judge is expected to consider Manafort’s request at a hearing Monday.

Manafort’s court filing was first reported by Politico.