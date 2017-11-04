× Redwood Valley Residents Say More Could Have Escaped Wildfires if it Weren’t for Delays, Confusion About Evacuation Orders

When the fire swept into Redwood Valley, Nick Iomo was among the lucky.

He happened to get up around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 9 to use the bathroom and saw the flames. He and his wife managed to escape, but the elderly couple who lived behind them died in their home.

Nearly a month later, two things are clear to Iomo, 69: “Nobody could have stopped that fire. But the people could have got out.”

The Redwood Valley fire killed nine people, all living on or near Tomki and West roads, which form the central north-south route in the rural Mendocino County valley. At least half died trying to escape on foot or in their cars.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.