Shooting at Gardena Biker Bar Leaves 2 Injured: Sheriff

A shooting at what sheriff’s officials described as a biker bar in Gardena left two people injured at around midnight Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting, which was near the area of 163rd Street and Main Street, at about 12:14 a.m., officials said.

Two gunshots victims were taken to nearby hospitals to treat their injuries and one of them has suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other person’s condition is not known, Deputy Lisa Jansen said.

Jansen also said the venue was known to be a ‘biker bar.’

#HappeningNow, #LASD Carson Station Deputies Responding to the Gardena Area Regarding a Large Party Disturbance and Gunshot Fire. Stay Clear — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 4, 2017

Authorities have not yet release further information about the incident.