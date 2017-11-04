Shooting at Gardena Biker Bar Leaves 2 Injured: Sheriff

Posted 9:34 AM, November 4, 2017, by

A shooting at what sheriff’s officials described as a biker bar in Gardena left two people injured at around midnight Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The scene following a shooting on Nov. 3, 2017, at a bar in Gardena is seen here. (Credit: LoudLabs)

The scene following a shooting on Nov. 3, 2017, at a bar in Gardena is seen here. (Credit: LoudLabs)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting, which was near the area of 163rd Street and Main Street, at about 12:14 a.m., officials said.

Two gunshots victims were taken to nearby hospitals to treat their injuries and one of them has suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other person’s condition is not known, Deputy Lisa Jansen said.

Jansen also said the venue was known to be a ‘biker bar.’

Authorities have not yet release further information about the incident.