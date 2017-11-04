Vehicle from Amber Alert in Fort Tejon Area Possibly Spotted at LAX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The vehicle identified in an Amber Alert issued Friday evening for a father suspected of kidnapping his infant son was possibly spotted at Los Angeles International Airport during the early morning hours Saturday, officials said.

The alert was sent across Los Angeles County and several other counties as authorities search for Jeffrey Gomes, 42, and his 1- to 2-month-old son out of the Fort Tejon area, authorities said.

The vehicle authorities are searching for — a white 2007 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, with California license plate No. 02390P1 — was seen at LAX and police at the airport said they were searching for it near Terminal 1 at about 6:04 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol log.

While the family was headed northbound on the 5 Freeway just north of the 138 Freeway, Gomes allegedly threatened to kill himself and then abducted the newborn baby, Lt. Leo Bauer with the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station said. He had some sort of dispute with the child's mother and she was either kicked out of the vehicle or left, officials said the night of the abduction.

Jeffrey Gomes was said to be "armed and dangerous," according to the Amber Alert, and officials said he's armed with a handgun.

The Amber Alert — which was issued across Los Angeles, Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties described Gomes as a 6-feet tall Hispanic man weighing 207 pounds, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans and a gray hat. His infant son, Jefferson Gomes, is described as Asian, with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing about 12 pounds and wearing a navy blue onesie.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the suspect is urged to call 911 while other information can be forwarded to Detective Barry of the Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7008.