Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Hit-and-Run, DUI, Child Endangerment After Driving Through Hermosa Beach Farmer’s Market

A woman was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash she was involved then plowing her vehicle through the Hermosa Beach Farmer’s Market while a child was in the back seat, police said Saturday.

The incident began unfolding Friday afternoon at about 3:45 p.m., when 34-year-old Stefanie Ackerman struck another vehicle on the 1100 block of Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach police said in a press release.

The Manhattan Beach resident was babysitting the 7-year-old child involved in the incident, officials said.

She allegedly left the scene of the collision before exchanging information with the other driver.

Ackerman then drove her car through barriers and into the farmer’s market near Valley Drive and 11th Street, which was full of patrons, officers said.

Her vehicle hit a vendor’s booth before fleeing the area but no one at the open-air market was injured, according to police.

Officials caught up with Ackerman in the 600 block of 8th Street and discovered the child in her back seat had suffered a minor injury. The child was removed from Ackerman’s custody and returned to her mother.

The 34-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, hit-and-run and child endangerment, officers said.

Hermosa Beach police are continuing to investigate the incident.