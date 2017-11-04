Woman Killed, 4 Injured After Party Bus Shooting Near Santa Monica Pier; Some Suspects Possibly Still at Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting between two party buses near the Santa Monica Pier left a woman dead and four people injured in the early morning hours Saturday, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The shooting happened near Ocean Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, just outside the entrance to the pier, and police responded at about 1 a.m., officials said. A woman was confirmed dead and three of the four people injured were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries, Santa Monica police said.

Three to four suspects are involved and some are in custody while some are still at large, authorities said.

A party bus was parked along Ocean and Colorado when several people exited the bus onto Ocean, police said. Those individuals then got into an altercation with the occupants of another party bus parked nearby on Ocean, police said.

#SantaMonica #pier stay safe guys we heard something that sounds like gun from the rooftop of parking lot pic.twitter.com/7o5dIY3nqf — Togan Kose (@kouze98) November 4, 2017

Shooting in #SantaMonica. I got here right after it happened. Everyone said they thought they heard fireworks going off. People got shot. pic.twitter.com/Dn6Q0o11Et — Bradford B Johnson (@IamBradJohnson) November 4, 2017

Some time later, several people fired gunshots at the first bus, striking three people and an additional person on Ocean Avenue, officials said.

One of the buses was fired at while trying to leave the area and some of the possible suspects fled by going off a nearby bluff by jumping a railing onto the Pacific Coast Highway where some weapons were found, officials said.

It's believed the victims were possibly celebrating a birthday, officials said, while the exact cause of the deadly confrontation is not yet known.