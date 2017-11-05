Authorities Search for 2 Armed Robbers of Verizon Store in Placentia

Authorities are looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a Verizon Mobvitel in Placentia, officials said Sunday.

The robbery occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the electronics store located at 664 North Rose Drive, according to a Placentia Police Department news release.

Police responded to the scene where two armed men walked into the store and ordered employees to the back bathroom of the location at gunpoint, officials said. The men then ordered one of the employees to leave the bathroom and unlock the store’s safe.

The employee unlocked the safe and the men fled through the back door of the store with about $60,000 worth of Apple electronic devices, officials said.

No employees were injured during the robbery, officials said.

Authorities describe one suspect as a black man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. At the time of the robbery, a black skeleton bandana was covering his face and he was wearing a black sweatshirt, grey shorts and a black and white baseball hat featuring the word “KINGIN” printed on the front of the cap, officials said.

Another suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. A black bandana was covering his face at the time of the robbery and he was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a black baseball hat, officials said.

Both men were armed with black handguns, officials said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Placentia Police Department Detectives at 714-993-8146. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 885-847-6227.