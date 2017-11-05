Saturday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”, Saturday, November 4th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! What's going on?

Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" family friendly suggestions! Enjoy!

-0-

American Heroes Air Show @ 9am

Hansen Dam Sports Complex

1180 Foothill Boulevard

Sylmar

http://www.heroes-airshow.com

The premier, admission free helicopter only aviation experience is happening at the Hansen Dam Recreation Center. This is the American Heroes Air Show featuring helicopters from police, fire, the military, as well as private collectors.

-0-

For Professionals Only!

The Makeup Show LA @ 9am

California Market Center

110 East 9th Street

Los Angeles

http://www.themakeupshow.com/la/tickets

If you’re a professional in the makeup industry, then THE MAKEUP SHOW LA is for you. At the California Market Center meet the legends in the makeup industry; get information about a career in the industry; learn about the schools that specialize in the beauty and fashion industry. Again, this is only open to professionals working or studying in the beauty or fashion industries.

-0-

Free!

Third Annual Montebello Pet Fair @ 10am

Montebello City Park

1300 West Whittier Boulevard

Montebello

montebellopetfair.com

Free to the public is the Third Annual Montebello Pet Fair. Find lots of education and resource information for area pet owners, including information about pet CPR, pet first aid and more.

-0-

Free!

STEM3 Academy’s Very Special Innovation Fair @ 10am

STEM3 Academy

6455 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Los Angeles

innovationfair.stem3academy.org

The STEM3 Academy in Los Angeles is having a free innovation fair to introduce interested families to the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics opportunities available to students at the academy. Some of the most innovative companies are at the fair, including representatives from Raytheon, Microsoft, and more.

-0-

L.A.’s K-Town: Exploring Wilshire Boulevard @ 10am

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.laconservancy.org/wiltern-tour

Join the L.A. Conservancy for a guided exploration of the historic Wiltern Theatre. See more than a dozen interiors, some closed to the public for years. This Saturday adventure starts at 10am and includes twenty designated tour sites along Wilshire Boulevard.

-0-

Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am

Westfield Topanga

21900 Vanowen Street

Canoga Park

http://www.westfield.com/upclose

We can see Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL without leaving town! One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park. For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.

-0-

Free!

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos @ Noon

Calvary Cemetery

4201 Whittier Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 307 4202

archla.org/diadelosmuertos

We’re invited to a special Dia de Los Muertos celebration at Calvary Cemetery in Los Angeles. The free family event begins at Noon.

-0-

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Walking Tour @ 10am

6000 Santa Monica Boulevard

Los Angeles

818-517-5988

www. CemeteryTour.com

The historic Hollywood Forever Cemetery is where we can learn about Hollywood legends actress Hattie McDonald of “Gone with the Wind” movie fame, who was the first African American to win an Academy Award; as well as legendary actor Mickey Rooney, who’s final resting place faces the Hollywood sign because he loved the city and the entertainment business so much.

Learn about this and more on the Walking Tour. Check the schedule at http://www.CemeteryTour.com.

-0-

Free!

Grand Ave Arts: All Access @ 11am

Grand Avenue, Between Temple & 5th Avenue

Los Angeles

grandparkla.org/event/grand-ave-arts-all-access

In downtown Los Angeles, the free Grand Avenue Arts: All Access event. We get an inside look at rehearsals, architecture tours, museum exhibitions, performances, workshops, food and drink as well as children’s film screenings. It’s suggested you check the grandparkla.org website because there are a lot of activities you don’t want to miss.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-