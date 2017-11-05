Several People Reportedly Shot at Texas Church

Several people have been shot at a church in Texas, in a small town just outside of San Antonio, local news outlets are reporting, according to the Associated Press.

A woman working at a gas station across the street from the church told CNN that she estimates she heard about 20 gunshots and saw four different helicopters transporting shooting victims. She said she heard the shots at around 9:30 a.m. PST.

People could be seen crying and praying near the scene in a video tweeted by Max Massey, a reporter at San Antonio TV news station KSAT.

Families in tears wait to see if their family and friends are safe. Praying for the safety of all those involved. pic.twitter.com/yjzK7lZJ1S — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

Meanwhile, a number of Wilson County Sheriff vehicle were seen parked along a road that appears to be near the shooting scene, in tweets from another local journalist.

BREAKING: Active shooting at Texas baptist church in Sutherland Springs in Texas as police report multiple victims and an active gunman. pic.twitter.com/5UZxJRbMP5 — Ahmed Kosar (@AhmedKosar1) November 5, 2017

BREAKING: Reports of casualties after several people have been shot at church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. #TexasShooting pic.twitter.com/WCSoIxDZS0 — Ahmed Kosar (@AhmedKosar1) November 5, 2017