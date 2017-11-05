Several People Reportedly Shot at Texas Church

Several people have been shot at a church in Texas, in a small town just outside of San Antonio, local news outlets are reporting, according to the Associated Press.
A woman working at a gas station across the street from the church told CNN that she estimates she heard about 20 gunshots and saw four different helicopters transporting shooting victims. She said she heard the shots at around 9:30 a.m. PST.
People could be seen crying and praying near the scene in a video tweeted by Max Massey, a reporter at San Antonio TV news station KSAT.
Meanwhile, a number of Wilson County Sheriff vehicle were seen parked along a road that appears to be near the shooting scene, in tweets from another local journalist.