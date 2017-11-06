8 Members of One Family Killed in Texas Church Shooting

Eight members of one family, including a pregnant woman and a 17-month-old girl, were killed in the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a relative told CNN on Monday.

The eight included the visiting pastor, Bryan Holcombe, and other members of his family, said Ron Scott, the visiting pastor’s first cousin.

The slain members of the Holcombe family spanned three generations.

Killed were:

• Bryan Holcombe and his wife, Karla Holcombe, who lived on a farm in nearby Floresville. Bryan Holcombe was filling in for the regular pastor, Frank Pomeroy, who was traveling out of state.

• Danny Holcombe, son to Bryan and Karla Holcombe.

• Noah Holcombe, Danny’s 17-month-old daughter.

• Crystal Holcombe, the wife of Bryan and Karla’s other son, John, who survived the shooting. Crystal Holcombe was two months pregnant

• Three of Crystal Holcombe’s five children. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

Two of her children survived and are in the hospital with John Holcombe.

One of Bryan Holcombe’s son’s, Scott Holcombe, told CNN he had met shooter Devin Kelley in the past and he’s confident Kelley would have known and spoken to every single person in that church community.

Sutherland Springs is the kind of place where “everybody knows everybody,” said Gloria Rodriguez Ximenez, who attended a Sunday night vigil.

“This is a small, Christian town, a very small community,” she said. “Everybody’s united. Everybody’s so close to everybody.”

Twenty-three people died inside the church on Sunday, two died outside the church and one died at a nearby hospital. The slain ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

Kelley was found dead of a gunshot wound in a vehicle after driving away from the church. Twenty people were injured.