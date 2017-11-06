Police in Pursuit of a Stolen Car in East L.A. Area: LAPD

Authorities were chasing a reported stolen Ford Mustang driver who was leading them on a pursuit that spanned multiple cities and freeways in Los Angeles County, and went as far as south as Orange County late Monday night.

It was not immediately known when the chase started, before the driver got on the southbound 5 in the Commerce area shortly before 11 p.m., Sky5 aerial video showed.

A short time later, the driver got off the freeway, then immediately got back onto the northbound 5.

The driver then got off the roadway shortly after 11 p.m. and was traveling on Pico Rivera surface streets.

The driver appeared to be traveling at high speeds, running a red light at one point as the chase headed into the Santa Fe Springs area, aerial video showed.

Around 11:07 p.m, the vehicle jumped back onto the southbound 5 Freeway in Norwalk.

The chase then entered Orange County as the driver got off Beach Boulevard before getting on the freeway again and heading back into L.A. County.

Around 11:17 p.m., the chase was back on surface streets, this time in Downey.

A short time after, the driver got onto the southbound 710 Freeway and drove through cones blocking off a construction zone. The driver got off the freeway, turned around and then jumped back on the northbound 710.

Later, the driver nearly hit another vehicle as he or she drove on the side of the road on an East L.A. surface street.

By 11:50 p.m., the chase had moved into residential parts of El Sereno, and a California Highway Patrol SUV was tailing the Mustang, which was starting to drive at slower speeds.

LAPD initiated the pursuit, but the California Highway Patrol later took off the freeway.

Check back for updates on this developing story.