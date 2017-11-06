× Canyon Fire 2 Was Sparked by Dormant Ember From Earlier Orange County Fire

A wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Orange County last month was sparked by an ember from a fire that erupted days earlier in the area, authorities said Monday.

The revelations come amid questions over how firefighters battled the Canyon 2 fire. Some critics have said fire officials did not respond to the blaze aggressively enough. The Orange County Board of Supervisors recently launched an investigation.

The Canyon 2 fire, which burned 9,200 acres and burned or damaged 80 homes along the edge of Orange County and the Inland Empire, started Oct. 9 when an ember from another blaze, the Canyon 1 fire, took flight and landed in unburnt grass along the 91 Freeway, said Anaheim Fire & Rescue Chief Randy Bruegman.

The Canyon 1 fire burned 2,000 acres in and around Corona and damaged four homes at the end of September. It was caused by a Caltrans road flare that was kicked into the grass off the 91 Freeway by another vehicle, officials said.

Embers were from burned area from #CanyonFire but traveled due to wind into unburned areas to start #CanyonFire2 — Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) November 6, 2017

Chief Bruegman: "There will be lessons learned from this fire as there are from every incident…That's the nature of the job."#CanyonFire2 — Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) November 6, 2017