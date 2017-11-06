Chula Vista Trick-or-Treater Who Refilled Empty Halloween Bowl With His Own Candy Is ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the trick-or-treater who was seen in a viral video replenishing an empty Halloween candy bowl in Chula Vista with his own stash.

Lawrence Malot, a freshman at Olympian High School, was out trick-or-treating with his friends on Halloween night when they went to a home and were met by an empty candy bowl, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

While Malot's friends left, he stayed behind, took candy from his own bag and put it into the bowl for other trick-or-treaters to take.

“It was still early and when I looked, and I kind of felt bad for the other trick-or-treaters,” he told San Diego television station KGTV Friday.

What the teen did not realize when he made the generous gesture was that his good deed was being recorded on a home surveillance camera.

The homeowner, Kim Manalo, told KSWB that she left the bowl of the candy out so she could take her own children trick-or-treating. When she got back to her house and found the bowl empty, she assumed the worst.

Instead, Manalo was stunned when she viewed the footage and saw the boy filling up the bowl with his own Halloween stash. She shared the surveillance video in a Facebook group for mothers in the Chula Vista area, hoping to track the trick-or-treater down.

"All you see is bad stuff, and to see something good really made me have hope for -- especially our kids," she told KGTV.

For his part, Malot -- who moved to Chula Vista four years ago from the Philippines -- didn't realize the act of kindness had been recorded until his friend showed him the video.

"I feel kind of proud of myself. I just feel proud. I'm so happy," he said.

Manalo told KGTV her children were even offering to give Malot some of their candy to thank him. But when told of the offer, the shy teenager simply laughed and waived it off, saying, "It's fine."

