Clerk Fatally Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery at Whittier Liquor Store: Police

Posted 10:42 PM, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41PM, November 6, 2017

An employee fatally shot one of three would-be robbers trying to rob a liquor store in Whittier Monday night, according to police.

Authorities were investigating after police say a store clerk shot and killed a would-be robber on Nov. 6, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at Bottle House Liquor in the 6000 block of Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier Police Department Sgt. Lawson said.

Three individuals were trying to rob the clerk when the employee opened fire, killing one of them.

No additional information was immediately released, including any suspect information.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story. 