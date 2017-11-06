× Despite Strict New Vaccination Law, California Hasn’t Punished Any Doctors Over Unnecessary Exemptions

A year ago, California officials appeared to be coming down hard on doctors and parents who were reluctant to vaccinate children.

The state had just implemented one of the strictest vaccination laws in the nation. The medical board was threatening to pull the license of Dr. Robert Sears, a celebrity in the anti-vaccine community.

One vaccine skeptic called the case against Sears “a shot across all the doctors’ bows.”

But so far, no doctors, including Sears, have been punished for writing unnecessary medical exemptions. The crackdown many foresaw never materialized.

