Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Crash That Injured 2 L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies in City of Industry

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were hospitalized after a suspected DUI driver crashed into their vehicle in the City of Industry early Monday morning.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Colima Road near the intersection of Albatross Road, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Ruben Macias said.

Two deputies were inside a Sheriff’s Department cruiser when they were T-boned in the intersection by a white Cadillac, Macias said.

Both deputies were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, and later released, Sgt. Eddie Lopez said.

The driver of the Cadillac was arrested on suspicion of DUI following the crash, California Highway Patrol Officer Nico Estrada said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.