A man who allegedly threatened a staff member at Soka University in Aliso Viejo through email and posted YouTube videos where he talked about a “killing spree” has been arrested, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials announced Monday.

On Nov. 1, David Kenneth Smith began exchanging emails with an instructor where disciplinary action over Smith’s alleged marijuana use when he attended the university in 2008.

Smith apparently became frustrated over the email exchange and he allegedly emailed the staff member a link to a YouTube video that showed him sitting with a semiautomatic pistol on his chest and talking about the university.

The YouTube channel included other recently recorded videos where he allegedly talked about wanting to engage in a “killing spree,” officials said.

Smith, of Los Angeles, was arrested after an investigation involving the joint terrorism task force. Nine loaded firearms registered to

Smith were recovered after his arrest, officials said.

Investigators beehive that Smith’s threats were credible and that an attack was possible.

He was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats and is being held on $1 million bail.

Wendy Harder, a spokeswoman with Soku University, told KTLA that the school has no comment and officials are letting the sheriff’s department handle the investigation.