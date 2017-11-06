Mammals Were Mostly Nocturnal Until Dinosaurs Became Extinct, Study Finds

Posted 6:17 PM, November 6, 2017, by

Mammals were largely creatures of the night until the dinosaurs were killed off by an asteroid some 66 million years ago, a new study finds.

A photo taken on Sept. 18, 2017 shows the skeleton of a dinosaur on display at the Dinosaur Hall of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

A photo taken on Sept. 18, 2017 shows the skeleton of a dinosaur on display at the Dinosaur Hall of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The findings, described in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, illuminate a pivotal transition in the history of Earth’s living things.

Scientists have long wondered whether ancient mammals may have been primarily nocturnal because dinosaurs dominated daytime activities — an idea known as the “nocturnal bottleneck hypothesis.”

Living mammal species today carry many signs of a literal dark past. For example, most mammals (except humans and many other primates) don’t have a fovea, an area in the eye’s retina that allows for the clearest vision. The shape of many mammals’ eyes also favors low-light sensitivity rather than the ability to see sharply.

Read the full story on LATimes.com