Orange County Moves to Evict Homeless from ‘Skid Row’ Along Santa Ana River

The message on fliers stapled to wooden poles along the Santa Ana River trail in Orange County was clear to Sergio Guerra:

Move.

For the hundreds of homeless people who created a makeshift community of tents and encampments along the river’s concrete edges between Fountain Valley and Anaheim, it’s time to either pack up or face arrest.

“We can keep debating, but really, we have no one to turn to,” said Guerra, 44, who is among dozens of people living along the trail. “This happens to us over and over. I go from one city to this city and now I’ll have to find another city. We just have to take whatever stuff we can carry and move on.”

