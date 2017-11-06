× Second Arson Suspect Arrested in Series of North Hollywood Fires: LAFD

A second arrest has been made in last month’s series of intentionally set trash and vegetation fires in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced Monday.

Brandon Clemons, 25, was taken into custody at the end of October amid the arson investigation, LAFD said in a news release.

The North Hollywood resident was identified as a suspect after investigators interviewed numerous area residents, who were able to provide a thorough description of the perpetrator, the release stated.

He lived near the location of where several of the fires had burned, officials said.

Clemons was charged with four felony counts of arson of property and a felony count of aggravated arson, according to the release. He is being held on $1.785 million bail.

The arson fires Clemons is charged with igniting are unrelated to the ones allegedly set by Angelina McWhirter, the first suspect arrested in connection to the case, according to the release.

McWhirter, 35, was arrested Oct. 23 on unrelated warrants, but investigators said at the time that she fit the description of the alleged arsonist.

Authorities have not said which specific incidents in North Hollywood have been linked to Clemons or McWhirter.

34.187044 -118.381256