Veterans Day Week Series #1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro to begin her weeklong series of veterans events leading up to Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th, 2017. The Battleship Iowa is offering its new FULL STEAM AHEAD tour, which allows guests to explore areas not usually available to the general public.

Also, Saturday, November 11th, 2017, Veterans Day, the Battleship Iowa will have a festival and concert. Battleship IOWA & Black Knight Patrol present the 2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Music Festival to thank all those who’ve served with a good time on the harbor! Admission to the festival is free and all are welcome!

Schedule:

10:00am: Opening Ceremony honoring veterans, with colors, wreath, and local elected officials such as Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán and Councilman Joe Buscaino

Playing from 11:00am to 4:00pm, live music courtesy of local LA bands, such as Purple Sugar

Open from 11:00am to 4:00pm, Sailor’s Bar provided by San Pedro Brewing Co. and FREE catering prepared by Randy Brewer with Four B's BBQ

Also on hand:

U.S. VA services: tax services and health and wellness checks offered

Vintage military vehicles and reenactors

Carnival games

AM 870 The Answer, KIIS FM 102.7

Free self-guided tour admission will also be available from the 10th through 12th for veterans, as well as current service members, with valid military I.D.

Discounted $11 self-guided tour admission is also available for family and friends accompanying service members or veterans

Veteran’s Day Festival & Concert @ 10am

Pacific Battleship Center / Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard, Berth 87

San Pedro

(877) 446- 9261

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call (323)-460-5732.