3 UCLA Freshmen Basketball Players Reportedly Arrested During Team’s Trip to China

Three UCLA basketball players were reportedly arrested in China for shoplifting only a few days before the team’s season opener Friday against Georgia Tech.

A person close to the situation confirmed an ESPN report that Bruins freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were the players involved with a police investigation in Hangzhou, China, where the team is staying.

It was not immediately clear whether those players had been detained or whether they would be allowed to play in UCLA’s game against the Yellow Jackets in Shanghai on Friday night.

A UCLA spokesperson declined to comment.

