5-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times in Texas Church Shooting Survives, His Stepmother and Sister Are Among Dead

A 5-year-old boy who was shot multiple times during the massacre in a Sutherland Springs, Texas church survived, but his stepmother and sister are among the 26 who were killed. Ryland Ward was shot several times: in the elbow, stomach and leg, according to a fundraising page.

The boy is in critical condition and is on a breathing tube, according to the GoFundMe account.

The Dallas Morning News reported, he was out of surgery Sunday night and listed in stable condition.

Ryland has “a big heart for his other siblings, friends and family,” the page states.

The boy’s uncle, Michael Ward, carried Ryland out of the church after the shooting stopped, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Michael Ward called the shooting “unreal,” in an interview with the newspaper.

Ryland’s stepmother, Joann Ward, and sister, Brooke, 5, were killed.

The gunman who carried out the Nov. 5 attack, identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was apparently shot by a man who lived near the church and eventually killed himself.

The GoFundMe page has raised $57,000 since it was started on Monday.