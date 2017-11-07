Driver of Allegedly Stolen Car Surrenders in Long Beach After Multi-County Pursuit

The driver of an allegedly stolen car was taken into custody in a residential part of Long Beach following a lengthy pursuit Tuesday night.

It was not immediately clear when or where the chase began, but a Colton Police Department official confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen, and that at one point the agency was handling the pursuit.

The California Highway Patrol later took it over, however, according to the police official.

By 10:50 p.m., the white sedan — which appeared to be a Ford Taurus — had reached Los Angeles County, as the driver sped down the westbound 10 Freeway in the Pomona area, Sky5 aerial video showed

The chase also headed down the 605 and 105 freeways before the driver got off at the Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp in the Downey around 11 p.m.

The driver continued speeding down surface streets, at one point having to slow down abruptly as the car nearly hit another vehicle not far from a 91 Freeway ramp, the aerial video showed.

The car could also be seen running multiple red lights as the driver continued to evade pursuing law enforcement all the way into the Long Beach area.

By 11:15 p.m., the chase had entered a residential area of the city; a few minutes after that, the car slowed down for an unknown reason.

The driver, who appeared to be smoking a cigarette behind the wheel, eventually stopped the vehicle, got out of the car and surrendered to law enforcement around 11:20 p.m., the aerial video showed.

No additional information was immediately provided.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.