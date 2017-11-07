Disciplined for 2009 Groping Allegation, San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Faces Tough Questions from L.A. City Councilwoman

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez said she confronted Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra after learning last month that he had been disciplined as a legislative staffer in 2009 following a groping allegation.

Martinez, who endorsed Bocanegra in all three of his Assembly races, called the report in The Times “very troubling” and said she questioned him on whether there are any accusations from other women. She described her conversations with her longtime political ally as “very tough” and “difficult.”

“I asked him to his face if there are any other of these types of allegations,” Martinez said in an interview. The councilwoman, whose northeast San Fernando Valley overlaps with Bocanegra’s Assembly District 39, said Bocanegra told her he did not know of any.

A spokesman for Bocanegra did not respond to a request for comment.

