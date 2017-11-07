Newly Released Surveillance Video Shows Sherri Papini Running for Help After Her Release from Captivity

Shasta County Sheriff’s investigators Tuesday released surveillance video that shows Sherri Papini running through a church parking lot shortly after she was released by her abductors on Thanksgiving morning last year.

The video, captured about 4:15 a.m., shows the Redding mother of two running by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Woodland and out of view. Moments later, she returns into the frame and runs back in the direction she came, toward the Interstate 5.

(The video can be viewed here.)

“She went to the church looking for help,” said Shasta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Jackson. But since it was before dawn, “nobody was there.”

Papini had disappeared three weeks earlier while she was out for a jog in the small town of Mountain Gate, in Shasta County. Her husband reported her missing after he came home from work and found that she hadn’t picked up their children from daycare.

