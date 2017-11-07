O.C. Man Gets Probation in Costa Mesa Honey Oil Lab Fire and Child Porn Case

A man arrested in May after an illegal honey oil lab he was operating in Costa Mesa caught fire and authorities found child pornography on his cellphone has been sentenced to five years’ formal probation.

Wesley Hunter Thomason, 24, of Garden Grove pleaded guilty Thursday in Orange County Superior Court to one count of possessing child pornography, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance and a count of recklessly causing fire to an inhabited structure, all felonies, according to court records.

Judge John Zitny immediately sentenced Thomason to probation, ordered him to register as a sex offender and narcotics offender and enroll in a drug program. He was sentenced to nearly a year in jail but will not serve additional time because of credit for time already served, according to court records.

Costa Mesa police arrested Thomason on suspicion of starting a fire May 11 in the backyard of a home in the 2200 block of Avalon Street.

