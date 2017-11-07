Ozomatli Performs LIVE and Upcoming Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ozomatli joined us live to talk about the new music they’re working on to celebrate 20+ years, their new online merch store and the work they’ve been doing in the community. They performed “Cumbia de los Muertos” Ozomatli has 4 upcoming performances in the LA area. For more information, see the details below or visit their website.

Nov 24th - The Canyon, Agoura Hills (Come work off that Turkey!)

Nov 25th - The Rose, Pasadena

Dec 8th - The Canyon, Valencia

Dec 9th - The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills