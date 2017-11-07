Police Chief Beck Lashes Out After LAPD Captain Accuses Department of Phony Crime Statistics

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck forcefully denied Tuesday that his department had falsified violent crime statistics and dismissed the allegation by a captain that the LAPD misled the public as “not only untrue, but outrageous.”

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck at an Oct. 3 news conference. Beck on Tuesday fired back at a captain who accused LAPD leaders of purposefully misclassifying crime data. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

“They are not only lies, but they are damn lies,” Beck said of the allegations. “If I’m cooking the books, I’m not doing a good job,” he said. In 2016, violent crime increased in Los Angeles for the third straight year.

“I am confident that there is no purposeful misclassification,” he said. “Believe me, the consequences are way too high.”

The fiery rhetoric by Beck came in response to a claim filed Thursday by Capt. Lillian Carranza, who alleged that aggravated assaults were intentionally underreported in multiple police divisions across the city.

