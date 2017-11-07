Teen Killed in Car Crash in Orange: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 19-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Orange on Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. when the teen was driving westbound on Santiago Canyon Road and towards Hunters Way, an Orange Police Department news release said.

Just before the crash, the young driver had lost control of his car and crossed the center median and collided into an SUV, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Meanwhile, a woman driving the SUV involved in the crash was taken to nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Footage of the scene showed the maroon car the teen was driving with its roof completely caved in, the whole top exterior of the vehicle mangled and smashed. The silver SUV could be seen smashed into a wall along the roadway.

A neighbor who spoke with KTLA said there's a lot of high-speed driving in the area. Police said speed may have played a role in the crash as the area has seen other collisions involving fast driving.

"This is a dangerous area where a lot of speeders come down and we enforce this area heavily for speeders," Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department said.

Officials believe that at the time of the crash, the man killed was driving back from Santiago Canyon College, a community college in Orange.

The area of Santiago Canyon Road between Amapola Avenue and Windes Driver are closed "until further notice," a police news release said.