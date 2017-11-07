× USC Basketball Coach Indicted by Federal Grand Jury in College Basketball Bribery Case

A federal grand jury in New York indicted USC associate head coach Tony Bland on Tuesday in the bribery and corruption case shaking college basketball, according to court documents.

Bland has been on administrative leave from USC since he was among 10 men arrested and charged in September in connection with the investigation.

The 40-page indictment also includes Arizona assistant Book Richardson, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, would-be sports agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas employee Merl Code. Auburn assistant Chuck Person and clothier Rashan Michel were named in a separate indictment Tuesday.

Two other men initially charged — financial advisor Munish Sood and Florida youth coach Jonathan Brad Augustine —weren’t indicted, two people knowledgeable about the case said on the condition th

