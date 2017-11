Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roy Gutierrez, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Montebello, says he’s about to lose his home after singing up for the “Hero” program, which he now refers to as a “scam.” A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gutierrez raise money to keep his home. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 7, 2017.