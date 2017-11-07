Veterans Day Week Series #2- The Gary Sinise Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to continue her week long series of reports about veterans and veterans services leading up to Saturday, November 11th, 2017 Veterans Day.

Today, Gayle featured the work of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which works everyday serving veterans, their families and first responders. Because of the work of the actor/entertainer, Gary Sinise, he has been selected the 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade Grand Marshal. The theme of the 2018 parade is “Making a Difference.”

“We Can Always Do A Little More!"

Gary Sinise Foundation

"Making a Difference"

The 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade Presented by Honda

