2 Women, 1 Man Injured in Downtown L.A. Triple Shooting

Two women and a man were shot and wounded in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, according to LAPD.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were patrolling San Pedro and Seventh streets when they heard numerous gunshots in the area, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Marc Reina said.

Officers went to the scene and located three gunshot victims, two women and a man, according to Reina.

Both female victims had been shot in the leg, while the male victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the face, he said.

All three victims were in stable condition.

Preliminary information indicated that the shooting occurred after some sort of verbal dispute, according to the captain.

He said none of the victims were able to provide a description of the shooter, and there was no suspect information.

The incident is under investigation.