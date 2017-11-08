2 Young Men Killed in Carson Triple Fatal Crash ID’d as LAPD Officer’s Sons

Two young men who were killed in a triple fatal crash over the weekend in Carson have been identified as the sons of a veteran Los Angeles Police Department officer, according to a fundraising page set up Wednesday for the family.

Christopher Baxter, 26, and Jonathan Baxter, 23, died after a two-car collision at Del Amo and Avalon boulevards around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the Daily Breeze reported. The unidentified driver of the other vehicle also died.

The Baxter brothers were the sons of a 30-year-old LAPD veteran, according to a GoFundMe account.

The father, identified as Officer Kenneth Baxter, was on his way home after working a graveyard shift at LAPD’s Division that morning when he received a phone call notifying him that both his children had been killed in a collision, the fundraising page stated.

His sons had been headed home from basketball practice when their vehicle was T-boned at the intersection of Del Amo and Avalon, according to the page.

The pair, described as “inseparable,” practiced day and night in their quest to become professional basketball players, and one of the men had been preparing to play professionally, the page stated.

Christopher Baxter and Jonathan Baxter had followed in their father’s footsteps and attended Verbum Dei High School, where they graduated in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

They remained active on campus after graduation, going to games and working with student-athletes, the Daily Breeze reported.

The school mourned the deaths of the Baxter brothers in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

“It is with extreme sorrow that we share the passing of Chris Baxter ‘10 and Jonathan Baxter’12,” the post read. “You could not be around Chris or JB without laughing hysterically. Their joy was infectious. Their love of their parents was inspiring. And their love of Verb was palpable.”

The school planned to hold a memorial service for the two men Saturday night Saturday, according to a separate post on Verbum Dei’s Facebook page. It was scheduled to take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A homegoing service was scheduled for next Wednesday morning at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood.

In addition to the GoFundMe to help pay funeral costs, the Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union has set up a donation account for Kenneth Baxter. Information on how to donate can be found here.

33.831674 -118.281693