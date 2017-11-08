Adelanto City Councilman Arrested After Allegedly Accepting Bribes, Asking FBI Agent to Burn Down His Restaurant

An Adelanto city councilman has been accused of accepting bribes and asking an undercover FBI agent to burn down his restaurant so he could collect insurance payouts, according to a criminal complaint made public Wednesday.

Mayor Pro Tem Jermaine Wright, 41, was arrested Tuesday night and will appear in federal court Wednesday after his arrest as part of an undercover corruption probe targeting misconduct in the city, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Earlier this year, a confidential informant introduced Wright to an undercover FBI agent posing as the owner of a marijuana cultivation business, prosecutors said. Wright agreed to vote in favor of a measure expanding the parts of Adelanto where marijuana could be grown in exchange for $20,000, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California.

After the council vote, Wright also agreed to accept a $15,000 bribe in exchange for helping “fast track” the undercover agent’s proposal for a marijuana business, according to prosecutors.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.