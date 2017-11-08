After Arrest in San Diego, Ex-Romance Novel Cover Model Accused in Crime Spree Pleads Guilty to Robbery Charge

Posted 4:44 PM, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, November 8, 2017

Former romance novel cover model David Byers has written the final chapter of his brief and wild history as a fugitive bank robber.

Model David Byers has been arrested in connection with multiple robberies, police said. (Credit: Michael Stokes)

Model David Byers has been arrested in connection with multiple robberies, police said. (Credit: Michael Stokes)

On Tuesday — roughly six months after he was captured in San Diego — Byers pleaded guilty in federal court in Connecticut to a charge of robbery.

The charge stemmed from a series of April stick-ups that kept the 35-year-old running from the law for nearly two weeks, according to authorities.

Byers, of Solana Beach, appeared on the covers of four romance novels, L.A.-based photographer Michael Stokes told The Times after Byers’ capture in May.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories