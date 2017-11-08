After Arrest in San Diego, Ex-Romance Novel Cover Model Accused in Crime Spree Pleads Guilty to Robbery Charge

Former romance novel cover model David Byers has written the final chapter of his brief and wild history as a fugitive bank robber.

On Tuesday — roughly six months after he was captured in San Diego — Byers pleaded guilty in federal court in Connecticut to a charge of robbery.

The charge stemmed from a series of April stick-ups that kept the 35-year-old running from the law for nearly two weeks, according to authorities.

Byers, of Solana Beach, appeared on the covers of four romance novels, L.A.-based photographer Michael Stokes told The Times after Byers’ capture in May.

