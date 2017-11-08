Authorities Take Burglary, Carjacking Suspect Into Custody After High-Speed Pursuit Through Antelope Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Antelope Valley has been taken into custody after getting out of his car in a residential area in Palmdale and tripping, aerial video showed.

The driver was apparently wanted for burglary and had a warrant out for an arrest when he carjacked a person in North Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver led police on a pursuit along the 14 Freeway and was traveling at high speeds before getting off the highway in Palmdale. At one point he went on a curb and crashed into a vehicle.

Just before surrendering, the man opened his door and let a small white dog out of the car, aerial video showed.

The man then parked, ran out of the car and tripped before being taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit started in the Santa Clarita area, officials said.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.