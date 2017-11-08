Ex-Uber Driver in San Diego Sentenced to 80 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting 15 Women, Girls

A 53-year-old man who formerly drove for the ride-hailing app Uber was sentenced to 80 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual assault charges, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

More than a dozen women came forward with claims against John David Sanchez after he was accused of raping a passenger.

Many of his 15 victims were unconscious from drugs or alcohol when he assaulted them, the court found.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to all 34 sex-related charges filed against him, which include rape and sodomy of an unconscious person.

He was initially arrested in February 2016, about a month after he raped the Uber passenger. The company then fired him.

Sanchez was released from custody on bail but rearrested in May 2016 after six more victims came forward to El Cajon police, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The newspaper reported that none of the other victims were an Uber customer but the reported assaults dated back to 2007 and some were depicted in videos. At least one of the videotaped sex acts involved a 13-year-old girl.

According to Sanchez’s Facebook page, he also worked as a DJ at parties and clubs.