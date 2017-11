Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A single mother's truck was destroyed in a fire outside the Sun Valley home she resides in with her two young children, and the case is being investigated as a possible arson. Kareen Wynter reports from Sun Valley for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 8, 2017.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay off the truck. More information can be found here.