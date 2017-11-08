Fire Erupts Near Gas Station in Santa Ana, Prompts Closure of 22 Freeway On-Ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire crews responded quickly to a dangerous fire that broke out near a gas station in Santa Ana Wednesday morning.

Video shows firefighters battling the three-alarm blaze at a building in the 2900 block of North Hesperian Street about 3 a.m.

The building, which houses a Sherwin-Williams paint store, is next door to a gas station and is located close to the 22 Freeway.

The fire prompted officials to temporarily close the Bristol Street on- and off-ramps to the eastbound 22.

Crews initially took a defensive posture, dousing the fire with between 6,000 and 8,000 gallons of water per minute, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

More than 70 firefighters were sent to fight the fire, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported, Kurtz said.

The cause was under investigation.