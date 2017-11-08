L.A. Works Toward Permit System for Street Vendors, But Practice May Still Be Banned in Popular Areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Near the bustling corner of Hollywood and Highland, Coty O’Donohue sells bottled water, sodas, cellphone accessories and other knickknacks to tourists strolling down the Walk of Fame.

“We’re out here trying to make an honest dollar,” said O’Donohue, a 22-year-old from Michigan trying to launch his career as a hip-hop artist. “It should just be legal.”

Los Angeles is preparing to legalize the familiar vendors who hawk hot dogs, ice cream and other food and goods on its sidewalks, a longtime dream of local activists.

But under newly proposed regulations, vendors could still be banned near hot spots such as Dodger Stadium, Staples Center or Hollywood Boulevard, which was lined with vendors like O’Donohue selling everything from sodas to jewelry to T-shirts emblazoned with images of Frida Kahlo and the Notorious B.I.G. on Tuesday afternoon.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.