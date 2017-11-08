Police Investigating After Ex-Boston News Anchor Accuses Kevin Spacey of Assaulting Her Then-18-Year-Old Son Last Year

Authorities in the Cape and Islands District of Mass. have confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that a police investigation involving Kevin Spacey is underway following an allegation that he groped the teenage son of a former Boston TV news anchor.

At a Wednesday news conference in Boston, Heather Unruh alleged that the Oscar-winning actor assaulted her son last year when he was 18.

Unruh sat alongside lawyer Mitchell Garabedian and her teenage daughter as she shared the story that began unfolding with a tweet several weeks ago.

“The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me,” Unruh tweeted on Oct. 13. “I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.