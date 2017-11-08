Seamus Mullen, Chef/Restaurateur

Seamus Mullen is the successful chef and restaurateur behind the New York City restaurants Tertulia and El Colmado. In 2007, the award-winning chef was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, prompting him to make changes in the way he eats, cooks, exercises and lives his life. The transformation continued into his professional life as Seamus changed the way he cooks for customers at his acclaimed restaurants.

Seamus says he is a much healthier person today and he shares his story and 125 easy-to-prepare recipes in the new cookbook “Real Food Heals: Eat to Feel Younger and Stronger Every Day.”

During this podcast, you’ll hear how Seamus came to realize that he had to change just about everything in his life as he was hitting his stride as a celebrity chef in one of the toughest restaurant cities in the world. You’ll hear what kinds of foods helped him to lose weight and become healthier, and you’ll hear how to prepare one of the recipes from “Real Food Heals.”



Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews“