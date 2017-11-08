Sen. Feinstein Reintroduces Assault Weapons Ban Legislation; Bill Co-Sponsored by Sen. Harris

Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduced legislation Wednesday to ban the sale and possession of military style assault weapons. The push comes after two mass shootings in six weeks, including a shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday that killed 26 people.

Feinstein indicated she knows the bill has little chance of moving in the Republican-controlled Senate. It is co-sponsored by 22 Democrats, including Feinstein’s fellow California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Feinstein said in a statement that she introduced the bill so “the American people will know that a tool to reduce these massacres is sitting in the Senate, ready for debate and a vote.”

Feinstein authored the original assault weapons ban that was passed in 1994, but Congress did not reauthorize it and the ban ended in 2004.

